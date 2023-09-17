IMD Weather Update: Very Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat And These States

17 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall predicted in Gujarat region for Sunday.

IMD issue a rainfall alert for parts of southwest Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the districts of Konkan-Goa

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in ghat areas of Madhya

Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa

Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa

Moderate rainfall likely to occur at a few places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra

Extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are expected in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are expected in Assam & Meghalaya,

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram

Thanks For Reading!

Next: On PM Modi’s 73rd Birthday, A Look At Mega Structures He Gifted To The Nation

 Find Out More