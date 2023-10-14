IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in These States

14 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Rainfall likely in certain areas of North West, South, and East India till October 16.

South Interior Karnataka is predicted to witness heavy rainfall event till October 16.

The state of Kerala is expected heavy rainfall on October 16.

IMD has issued an orange alert for three of the Kerala's fourteen districts.

Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki in Kerala are also on yellow alert

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha are on yellow alert

In Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, the IMD forecasts isolated or some light to moderate rainfall

Heavy rainfall expected in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan

Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh likely to witness heavy rainfall

Several locations across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to witness rainfall

Isolated thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall expected in for several locations of Kerala

On October 16, Tamil Nadu is likely to witness heavy rainfall

