IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in These States
14 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Rainfall likely in certain areas of North West, South, and East India till October 16.
South Interior Karnataka is predicted to witness heavy rainfall event till October 16.
The state of Kerala is expected heavy rainfall on October 16.
IMD has issued an orange alert for three of the Kerala's fourteen districts.
Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki in Kerala are also on yellow alert
Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha are on yellow alert
In Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, the IMD forecasts isolated or some light to moderate rainfall
Heavy rainfall expected in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan
Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh likely to witness heavy rainfall
Several locations across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to witness rainfall
Isolated thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall expected in for several locations of Kerala
On October 16, Tamil Nadu is likely to witness heavy rainfall
