IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in These States
10 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Southwest monsoon is departing from the remaining areas of East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh
Southwest monsoon is departing from some areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana
Southwest monsoon is departing from the majority of Maharashtra, and additional areas of the Central Arabian Sea
There will most likely be a few isolated areas of severe rain in South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
Light to moderate rain in certain locations with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning over Tamil Nadu,
Light to moderate rain in certain locations with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms over South Interior Karnataka
Light to moderate rain in certain locations with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms over Kerala
Light rainfall at some places very likely over Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on October 14 and 15
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness light rains on October 14 and 15
Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala till October 11
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Books Written By Amartya Sen