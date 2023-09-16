IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted in Several States
16 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicts heavy rains in the region of Delhi-NCR on Saturday
Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and Deramandi areas in Delhi to witness light-to-moderate rainfall
Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad likely to witness moderate rainfall
Thunderstorms and winds at speeds of 20-40 km/h are expected in Delhi
Areas like Narela, Alipur, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, ITO, Jafarpur in Delhi to witness rains
Nazafgarh, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road areas to witness moderate downpours
Heavy rains predicted in Southern Rajasthan during the next two days.
Heavy rainfall likely to occur over southwest Madhya Pradesh today and Tomorrow
For Konkon, Goa, Maharashtra, Saurashtra, and Kutch, an orange alert has been issued
Interior Tamil Nadu may get light rain today and tomorrow,
Coastal and southern interior Karnataka also likely to witness rainfall
