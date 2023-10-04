IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms in THESE States
03 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicted very heavy rainfall in several parts of India till Thursday.
Extremely heavy showers is very likely to occur at isolated places over north Chhattisgarh
Heavy rain showers in parts of east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal likely till October 5
Showers in parts of Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Mahe likely till October 5.
Heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 4.
Heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Sikkim on October 4.
Heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam on October 4.
Heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram on October 4
On October 5, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh likely to witness heavy rains
Extremely heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on October 5.
IMD predicted thunderstorm with lightning over various parts of India till Thursday.
