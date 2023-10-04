IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms in THESE States

03 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD predicted very heavy rainfall in several parts of India till Thursday.

Extremely heavy showers is very likely to occur at isolated places over north Chhattisgarh

Heavy rain showers in parts of east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal likely till October 5

Showers in parts of Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Mahe likely till October 5.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 4.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Sikkim on October 4.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam on October 4.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram on October 4

On October 5, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh likely to witness heavy rains

Extremely heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on October 5.

IMD predicted thunderstorm with lightning over various parts of India till Thursday.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka Railway Route In Pics

 Find Out More