IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains in THESE States till September 14
11 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicted active monsoon conditions over several parts of the state till 14 September.
Heavy rains have been predicted over East Rajasthan on 10th and 11th September
Heavy downpour predicted over Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh today
Heavy rains likely to lash northeast India during next 2-3 days.
IMD predicted an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Odisha
Rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls likely over Chhattisgarh from 12th September.
IMD said that rains are expected to intensify on 10 and 11 September in Kerala
Isolated heavy rains very likely over Odisha during 12th-14th September
Heavy rains very likely over Jharkhand on 13th & 14th September
Rains over Gangetic West Bengal on 14th September.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Temples Dedicated to Surya Dev Spread Across India