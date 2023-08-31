IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains In These States in September
31 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive over the weekend
Rains are likely to central and southern parts of the country
September likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109 per cent of the long period average of 167.9 mm.
The June-September seasonal rainfall average is expected to be below normal for the season.
Andaman and Nicobar, Nagaland, Manipur may receive rainfall in the next three days.
Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry may receive rainfall in the next three days
Parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura likely to witness heavy rainfall on September 1
Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karaikal likely to witness heavy rainfall on September 1
Heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail in parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam on September 3.
Heavy rainfall is very likely over Meghalaya, Nagaland, expected to report heavy rainfall till September 3.
Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, expected to report heavy rainfall till September 3.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Indian Railway Board Chairpersons List: Know 10 Previous Names And Tenure