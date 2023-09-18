IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains in These States till September 21
18 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Cloudy skies in parts of Delhi and NCR region till September 20.
Heavy downpour likely in areas like Munirka, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and Deramandi in Delhi
Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad in the NCR region likely to receive light rainfall till September 20
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail over parts of Odisha during September 19-21
Rainfall likely in parts of northeast India like Nagaland, Manipur September 17-21
Rainfall likely in parts of northeast India like Mizoram and Tripura during September 17-21
Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over southeast Rajasthan on September 17
Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over the Gujarat region on September 17-18.
Isolated very heavy rainfall predicted in parts of Saurashtra & Kutch on September 18 and 19.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat Region during 15th-18th
Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during 15th-18th
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Popular Women IAS Officers in India