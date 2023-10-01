IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains In These States, Orange Alert Issued
01 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Orange alert has been issued for Odisha's seven districts
Fishermen have been warned not to venture in the sea till October 2.
Odisha's Khurda district has received highest maximum 138 mm amount of rainfall during last 24 hours.
Heavy rains are very likely to hit Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe from September 30 to October 1
IMD forecasted a clear sky over the national capital and adjoining areas for the next 2-3 days.
Isolated heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur over Madhya Maharashtra in the next 24 hours
Extremely heavy downpours with thunderstorms and lightning in Konkan and Goa on October 1.
Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar till October 4.
Heavy rain showers are also likely to hit isolated places in Jharkhand and Odisha till October 3.
Rains are anticipated in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram till October 2
