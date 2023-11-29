IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States

29 Nov, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

A cyclonic storm over the southwest and the southeast Bay of Bengal that borders it.

Over the next three days, MP and Maharashtra will experience rainfall with thunderstorms.

Moderate rainfall or snowfall likely in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir

Moderate rainfall or snowfall likely in Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzafarabad

Moderate rainfall or snowfall likely in Himachal Pradesh, along with thunderstorms

Over the next three days, there will probably be sporadic light rainfall over Northwestern plains.

Over the next three days, Madhya Pradesh likely to experience light to moderate rainfall

Over the next three days, Vidarbha likely to experience light to moderate rainfall

Rainfall, with isolated thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry over next 5 days

Heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Mahe tomorrow

