IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States
29 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
A cyclonic storm over the southwest and the southeast Bay of Bengal that borders it.
Over the next three days, MP and Maharashtra will experience rainfall with thunderstorms.
Moderate rainfall or snowfall likely in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir
Moderate rainfall or snowfall likely in Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzafarabad
Moderate rainfall or snowfall likely in Himachal Pradesh, along with thunderstorms
Over the next three days, there will probably be sporadic light rainfall over Northwestern plains.
Over the next three days, Madhya Pradesh likely to experience light to moderate rainfall
Over the next three days, Vidarbha likely to experience light to moderate rainfall
Rainfall, with isolated thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry over next 5 days
Heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Mahe tomorrow
