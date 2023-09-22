IMD Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued For Kerala, Heavy Rains In These States

22 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

As incessant rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala

Yellow alert warning issued for isolated heavy rains in seven districts in Kerala.

Heavy rainfall predicted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts

Northern districts including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to witness thunderstorms

Incessant rains caused waterlogging and uprooting of trees in high ranges of Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Very heavy rain predicted in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Very heavy rains predicted for Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Odisha to witness heavy rains through Monday.

West Bengal, Sikkim Bihar likely to witness heavy rains till Sunday

Light rains predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur

