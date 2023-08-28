IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted in These States Till Monday
27 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD warned heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh
Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to continue in Assam and Meghalaya till Monday
East India is expected to get light to moderate widespread rainfall over the next five days.
Rainfall in region has been 17% below normal so far in the June-September season.
Arunachal Pradesh will likely get isolated, very heavy rainfall tonight
Assam and Meghalaya can expect similar conditions till Monday
Rain and thunderstorms predicted for sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim tonight
Light to moderate scattered showers are forecasted over north Tamil Nadu Tonight
Rainfall also predicted in Puducherry, and Karaikal tonight
IMD has forecast hot and humid weather conditions over Kerala for next three days
