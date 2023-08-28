IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted in These States Till Monday

27 Aug, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD warned heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to continue in Assam and Meghalaya till Monday

East India is expected to get light to moderate widespread rainfall over the next five days.

Rainfall in region has been 17% below normal so far in the June-September season.

Arunachal Pradesh will likely get isolated, very heavy rainfall tonight

Assam and Meghalaya can expect similar conditions till Monday

Rain and thunderstorms predicted for sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim tonight

Light to moderate scattered showers are forecasted over north Tamil Nadu Tonight

Rainfall also predicted in Puducherry, and Karaikal tonight

IMD has forecast hot and humid weather conditions over Kerala for next three days

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Rare Pictures of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

 Find Out More