IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States till August 31
29 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicted heavy rainfall in the northeastern, eastern and southern parts of India till Thursday.
Parts of Assam likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain showers till August 31
Parts of Meghalaya will see heavy rain showers with extremely heavy falls till August 31.
Heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland till August 31
Heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in parts of Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram Till Auguat 31.
Thunderstorms with lightning have also been predicted in parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands
IMD advised fishermen to not venture into the westcentral and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea
The final week of August is also likely to be warm and sunny in Kolkata
IMD predicted hot and humid weather in parts of Kerala and TN over the next 3 days.
