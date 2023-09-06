IMD Weather Update: Active Monsoon Conditions Expected to Persist Over These Areas
06 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Active monsoon conditions are expected to persist over Peninsular India
Active monsoon conditions are expected to persist over Odisha, and Chhattisgarh
Active monsoon conditions are expected to persist over next five days
A spike in rainfall activity with sporadic heavy downpours is expected over Madhya Pradesh
Weather trend was anticipated across Gangetic West Bengal today and tomorrow,
This trend are likely to prevail over Odisha today through Thursday
Over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from today through Friday.
Isolated periods of very heavy rainfall are expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,
Isolated periods of very heavy rainfall are expected over Bihar, and Odisha
Broadly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted for South India,
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry may encounter this sort of weather from Monday through Friday
Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe may encounter this sort of weather from Monday through Friday
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Krishna Janmashtami: Top 15 Most Popular Lord Krishna Temples in India