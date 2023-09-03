IMD Weather Update: Monsoon to See Revival Over These Areas
03 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Monsoon conditions expected to pick up briefly for 2-3 days this week
There is an 11% deficiency in monsoon rainfall over the country, says IMD
IMD data indicates there has been a gradual increase in break monsoon days in recent years.
A cyclonic circulation is lying over the northeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood
Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest in next 2 days
A low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours
The monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas.
Active monsoon conditions are likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next 2-3 days.
An increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain over northeast India from September 5
Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra also likely to witness increase in rainfall from September 5
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hidden Gems: 10 Beautiful Modern Villages In India You Must Visit