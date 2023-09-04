Weather Update: Monsoon Weather Condition Begins to Emerge Over These Areas

04 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Monsoon weather condition has started to emerge over Coastal Karnataka

The same condition stated to emerge over Malenadu under the influence of LPA in Bay of Bengal

Monsoon rains have started to begin its 2 weeks final journey

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha are expected to experience significant rainfall on that day.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to experience significant rainfall on that day.

There is a warning of heavy rainfall for Chhattisgarh, West Bengal

There is a warning of heavy rainfall for Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Karnataka

IMD has issued an orange alert for various regions of Telangana on Monday.

Gangetic West Bengal, on the 4th of September, expect light to moderate rainfall

Odisha to witness moderate rainfall from the 3rd to the 7th of September

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands from the 3rd to the 5th of September expect light to moderate rainfall

