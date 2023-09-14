IMD Weather update: Heavy Rains in Chhattisgarh, MP and THESE States

14 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Heavy rains in several parts of the country including Central, East India.

Lightning thundershowers at some places today in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Western UP.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Red alert has been sounded in Odisha

Very heavy rainfall likely to occur in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir

Very heavy rainfall likely over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 16th& 17th September.

In Rajasthan, Moderate rain is likely to take place in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur

Heavy Rains likely over Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions of eastern Rajasthan during the next two or three days.

Heavy rains likely over Uttarakhand during 14th-16th September

Similar conditions over southwest Uttar Pradesh on 15th and 16th September

West Madhya Pradesh during 14th-17th September and Chhattisgarh during 13th-15th September.

