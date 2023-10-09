IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States
09 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh likely to witness heavy rainfall on October 9
Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness heavy rainfall on October 9.
Assam, Meghalaya, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu likely to witness heavy rainfall on October 9
Some places of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely to witness rainfall and thunderstorm on October 9.
South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry will witness rainfall on October 10.
Parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal are also expected to report heavy rainfall on October 11.
Isolated pockets of Kerala and Mahe are also expected to report heavy rains on October 12.
Rainfall over parts of south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 10.
Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to witness thunderstorms on October 11 and 12.
Favourable condition for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh
Favourable condition for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts Bihar and Jharkhand
