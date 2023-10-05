IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in These Parts Till October 8
05 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country till October 8.
Parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are very likely to witness heavy rainfall on October 5.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar till October 8
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 5.
Pockets of Assam and Meghalaya likely extremely heavy falls till October 6.
Heavy rainfall likely to take place at isolated parts over Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on October 6
Parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to witness heavy rainfall conditions from October 5-8.
Dry weather over parts of northwest and west India during the next five days.
Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon during the next 2-3 days
These places include the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, west Madhya Pradesh,
Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat state
Thunderstorms with lightning in various parts of the country till Sunday.
Parts of Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied b gusty winds on October 5.
