IMD Rain Forecast: Low Pressure to Move Across These States
13 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The Low Pressure Area over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal.
IMD said that the low-pressure area is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.
The low-pressure area is likely to move across south Odisha during the next three days.
The low-pressure area is likely to move across south Chhattisgarh during the next three days.
Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh
Heavy rainfall likely to occur over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sambalpur
IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Delhi in next 4 days
IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh in next 4 days
The maximum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius
Isolated heavy downpours are predicted in parts of UP and Uttarakhand till Saturday.
