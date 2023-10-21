IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in These State
21 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
A cyclonic storm developing in the southwest Arabian Sea is not anticipated to affect Gujarat.
IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall in some areas of West Bengal and Odisha on October 23 and 24
IMD has issued rainfall alerts in several states for the next five days.
The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 16 degree Celsius respectively.
Odisha’s coastal districts are likely to witness a wet Dussehra from October 23.
Odisha: This is due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on Friday.
The Regional Met Office has predicted a mainly clear sky in Kolkata.
The max and min temperatures are most likely around 32 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius
Dry weather conditions are most likely to occur over Sikkim and all the districts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal.
Wind speeds will touch up to 55-60 kmph in south east Arabian Sea, and increase up to 65-70 kmph on Sunday
