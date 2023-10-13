IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Kerala, Assam And These States
13 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Rainfall predicted in various regions of North West, South and East India until October 16.
Light to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over South Interior Karnataka on October 12 and 16
Heavy rainfall predicted over Tamil Nadu as well as Kerala on October 13 and 16.
Several parts of Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday.
Orange alert issued in three out of the 14 districts of the state.
Yellow alerts in seven districts in Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki under Yellow Alert
Light to moderate rainfall at some to many places likely over Jammu, Kashmir from October 14 to 16
Light to moderate rainfall at some to many places likely over Gilgit, Baltistan from October 14 to 16
Rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand from October 14 to 16
Rainfall likely over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on October 15 and 16.
Light to moderate rainfall at many places is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days
