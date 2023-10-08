IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Over Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and THESE States
08 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
South interior Karnataka is likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning
Conditions are favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of UP
Withdrawl of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of East Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours
Rainfall expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh in the next 48 hours
Rainfall likely over Telangana, Maharashtra and Central Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours
Moderate flash flood risk likely over neighborhoods of east and west Khasi hill, Jaintia hills, South Garo hills of Meghalaya
The cyclonic circulation over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhoods
The cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level persists.
Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to take place over Jammu and Kashmir
Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to take place over Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh
Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to take place over Uttarakhand
