IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Over Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and THESE States

08 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

South interior Karnataka is likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning

Conditions are favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of UP

Withdrawl of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of East Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours

Rainfall expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh in the next 48 hours

Rainfall likely over Telangana, Maharashtra and Central Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours

Moderate flash flood risk likely over neighborhoods of east and west Khasi hill, Jaintia hills, South Garo hills of Meghalaya

The cyclonic circulation over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhoods

The cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level persists.

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to take place over Jammu and Kashmir

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to take place over Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to take place over Uttarakhand

