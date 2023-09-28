IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in These States, Yellow Alert For Mumbai
28 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD issues a "yellow" alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring area
Yellow alert for Raigad, Thane and Palghar for the next three days (Sept 29 - Oct 1).
"Orange" alert was issued for Ratnagiri predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Mumbai witnessing continuous rainfall this month after the monsoon revival
Heavy rain very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan Goa
Heavy rains are likely over Maharashtra.
Moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in districts of North Konkan.
Heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur on September 28 and 29.
Heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Tripura, coastal Tamil Nadu, and Kerala on September 28 and 29.
Heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Odisha, Chhattishgarh, Gangetic West Bengal on September 30 and October 1.
Heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Goa on September 30 and October 1.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Beautiful Airports In India