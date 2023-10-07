IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States
07 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on October 8 and 9
IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Puducherry on October 8 and 9
Weather department predicts very heavy rains in parts of Karaikal on October 8 and 9.
Under the influence of the withdrawal of Southwest monsoon Kerala will witness heavy rainfall till Oct 9
Mahe likely to witness heavy rainfall till October 9 due to the influence of the withdrawal of Southwest monsoon
No Weather Change In Most Parts Of India For Next 5 Days: IMD
No significant change in the weather is likely over Northwest, West and Central India till October 12
Heavy rain alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland for the next 24 hours.
Heavy rain alert for Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next 24 hours.
The northern part of the country has been witnessing heavy rainfall for a couple of months now
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Cartoon Characters That Teaches Us Real Life Lessons