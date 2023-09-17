IMD Weather Update: Very Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat And These States
17 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday.
IMD issue a rainfall alert for parts of southwest Madhya Pradesh
Heavy rainfall predicted in Gujarat region for Sunday.
Heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the districts of Konkan-Goa
Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in ghat areas of Madhya
Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa
Moderate rainfall likely to occur at a few places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra
Extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura
Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are expected in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh
Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are expected in Assam & Meghalaya,
Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram
