IMD Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall In These States
18 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Weather Department has issued yellow alert for 11 districts of Tamil Nadu
Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast thunderstorms along with heavy rains
Yellow alert is issued for The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai
TN’s Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts are under yellow alert
Chennai and suburbs are likely to receive rains at night during the next two days.
Four-month-long southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the entire northeast India on Tuesday
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in four districts
Mercury fell in parts of northwest India, especially in Delhi and parts of Punjab and Haryana.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala on 18th October.
No significant weather over the remaining parts of the country during the next five days.
