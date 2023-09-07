IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in THESE States For Next 3 Days
07 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicted active monsoon conditions over north Peninsular, central India
Active monsoon conditions predicted over East India for the next 3 to 4 days.
Light to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Marathwada on September 7
Light to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa during September 7 to 10
Light to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra
Light to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat region on September 7 and 8.
Rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala predicted till September 10.
Rainfall over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka predicted till September 10.
Madhya Pradesh also likely to witness heavy downpour during September 6 to 10
Rainfall activity is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during September 8 to 10
Rainfall activity is very likely Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Sept 10
Moderate to heavy rainfall activity till September 8 in West UP and East Rajasthan
Uttarakhand is likely to receive rainfall during September 8 to 10.
