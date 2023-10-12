IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall In These States

12 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Fresh Western Disturbance is expected to bring rainfall in the Western Himalayan Region

Plains of Northwest India to receive rainfall from October 14

Southwest Monsoon to withdraw during the next 2 days from some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand

Southwest Monsoon to withdraw during the next 2 days from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha

Cyclonic circulation is situated over Rayalaseema and the adjoining South Interior Karnataka.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to persist over South Interior Karnataka over the next 2 days

Heavy rainfall is expected to persist over Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next 2 days

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely over Kerala from October 11 to 13

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely over Tamil Nadu Till October 12

Moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from October 13 to 17

Moderate rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab from October 14 to 17

Light rainfall expected at over Uttarakhand, Haryana and Rajasthan from October 15 to 17.

