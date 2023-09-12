IMD Weather Update: Heavy rainfall, Thunderstorms in These States
12 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of India till September 15.
Very heavy rainfall is likely over isolated pockets of Assam and Meghalaya on September 12.
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar
Heavy downpour expected in Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur
Heavy rain in isolated places over Odisha from September 13-15
Heavy rain in pockets of Chhattisgarh on September 15.
The weather office predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand on September 13
IMD predicts heavy rains in east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha
Parts of Uttarakhand, east Madhya Pradesh, are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on September 14.
