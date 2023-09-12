IMD Weather Update: Heavy rainfall, Thunderstorms in These States

12 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of India till September 15.

Very heavy rainfall is likely over isolated pockets of Assam and Meghalaya on September 12.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar

Heavy downpour expected in Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur

Heavy rain in isolated places over Odisha from September 13-15

Heavy rain in pockets of Chhattisgarh on September 15.

The weather office predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand on September 13

IMD predicts heavy rains in east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha

Parts of Uttarakhand, east Madhya Pradesh, are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on September 14.

