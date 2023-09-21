IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra And These States
21 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from September 21 to September 23
Cloudy sky with light rain showers and thunderstorms in the national capital for next 4-5 days
Light rainfall with thunderstorms likely in Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad areas.
Maharashtra will witness heavy rainfall in during the next 2 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north Konkan on Sept 21, 24 and 25
Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada will witness heavy rainfall on September 21 and 22.
Heavy rainfall is likely over East Uttar Pradesh for the next 2 days.
Isolated heavy rainfalls very likely over Uttarakhand on Sept 21
Isolated heavy rainfalls over East Uttar Pradesh on September 21 and 22
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness heavy rainfall on September 21
Heavy rainfall will occur over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on September 21 and 22.
