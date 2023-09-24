IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall To Continue In These States
24 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim
Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur also likely to experience heavy downpour in next 24 hours.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands are anticipated to receive rainfall, thunderstorms till September 28
Central India is expected to experience moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms
Coastal Karnataka and Kerala are likely to experience rainfall on Sunday, September 27, and 28
North Interior Karnataka is forecasted to have rainfall on Sunday, September 25, 27, and 28
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu expected to receive rainfall.
Isolated instances of heavy rainfall over Haryana and Punjab are also expected in next 24 hours
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa on Sunday, September 25, and 28.
Madhya Maharashtra is forecasted to have this weather on Sunday, September 27, and 28
Marathwada will experience heavy rain on Sunday, and September 27.
Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat are predicted to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday
Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over some parts of India the next five days
