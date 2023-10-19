IMD Weather Update: Winter Rains Likely In 3 Days In These States
19 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Southwest monsoon made a complete withdrawal from India on Thursday
Northeast monsoon, which brings the winter rains, will likely mark its onset in the next three days.
Southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by 1 June and covers the entire country by 8 July.
Northeast monsoon rainfall activity is likely to start over the southern peninsular in the next 3 days
Wednesday's cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels persists.
IMD predicts dry weather in the northwest region of the country for the next few days
Southern states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are likely to receive heavy showers
Low Pressure Area is anticipated to form over the central regions of the Bay of Bengal around the October 20
IMD issues a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Odisha likely to have a damp Dussehra due to a developing low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal
