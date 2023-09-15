IMD Weather update: Yellow Alert Issued in THIS State

15 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains in several Maharashtra districts

Yellow alert has been issued in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune

Yellow Alert has been issued in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur

Yellow alert has been sounded in Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbani, Akola, Amravati

In Delhi-NCR, RWFC has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain

Heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar islands on September 17.

Heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on September 18 and 19.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also witness heavy downpours from Sep 17-19.

Gujarat is likely to witness heavy rain showers from Sep 16 to Sep 18.

Heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Gujarat region during Sep 16 to 18

Heavy rainfall is likely in Telangana and Kerala during the next 24 hours.

