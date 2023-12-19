IMD Weather Updates: Check Latest Forecast Here

19 Dec, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

TAMIL NADU: Heavy rain alert for the next seven days in Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain at a few places in South Tamil Nadu

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Puducherry

DELHI: The mercury was at 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.

City's minimum temperature was at 7 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels was at 76%.

ODISHA: The cold wave continues to sweep with the mercury dipping to below 10 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack continued to be in the grip of cold wave conditions

Very dense fog is likely to engulf pockets of Punjab and Haryana for the next five days.

Jammu and Kashmir: The famous Gulmarg town in Baramulla district of J-K experienced fresh snowfall on Saturday.

Uttarakhand: An extreme cold wave has gripped several plain regions of Uttarakhand

In Nainital, the minimum temperature was at 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday

