19 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
TAMIL NADU: Heavy rain alert for the next seven days in Tamil Nadu.
On Tuesday, light to moderate rain at a few places in South Tamil Nadu
Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Puducherry
DELHI: The mercury was at 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.
City's minimum temperature was at 7 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels was at 76%.
ODISHA: The cold wave continues to sweep with the mercury dipping to below 10 degrees Celsius
Bhubaneswar and Cuttack continued to be in the grip of cold wave conditions
Very dense fog is likely to engulf pockets of Punjab and Haryana for the next five days.
Jammu and Kashmir: The famous Gulmarg town in Baramulla district of J-K experienced fresh snowfall on Saturday.
Uttarakhand: An extreme cold wave has gripped several plain regions of Uttarakhand
In Nainital, the minimum temperature was at 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday
