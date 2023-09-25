IMD Weather Updates: Heavy Rains In These States In Next 7 Days
25 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness rainfall over the next seven-odd days
Cyclonic circulation is lying over North Coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood.
Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning
Very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Tirupattur and Vellore districts.
Heavy rain likely to occur over Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram
Heavy rain likely to occur over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri areas of Coimbatore districts.
Tamil Nadu to experience moderate rain with thunderstorms till Friday
Moderate rains are also likely in parts of Puducherry and Karaikal areas till Friday
Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi on Tuesday
Kolkata to experience generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershower.
Mumbai will experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers.
Parts of Chennai likely to witness light rains
