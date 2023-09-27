Top Important Rivers In Karnataka
Cauvery: It is the largest river in Karnataka, with its origin at Talakaveri nestled amidst the Brahmagiri Hills.
Hemavathi: It joins the Cauvery River near Krishnarajasagar and is one of its main tributaries.
Krishna: It originates in Maharashtra and passes through Karnataka.
Tungabhadra: Considered a sacred river, the Tungabhadra flows east across the Deccan Plateau and joins the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh.
North Penneru: Rising from the Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur District, the Penneru River has a total length of about 560 km.
Sharavathi: This river is one of the few westward-flowing rivers, flowing northwest through the Western Ghats.
Kalinadi: The river flows through the Uttara Kannada district and serves as a lifeline to around 4 lakh people.
Gangavalli: The river flows entirely within the western part of the state of Karnataka and derives its name from the goddess Ganga.
