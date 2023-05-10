The Kedarnath Shivling is unique and is in the form of a Bull Hump.

Kedarnath Dham temple was covered entirely in snow for almost 400 years.

Kedarnath is Among 8 Shiv Mandirs in Bharat located in straight line, on the same longitude

Kedarnath Dham is believed to be more than 5000+ years old built by Pandavas

the Kedarnath Dham is blessed protected by Bhagwan Shiv himself.

Kedarnath Dham is considered as Most Powerful Shiv Mandir

Kedarnath Dham remains closed for Darshan for 6 months during winter

Devotees Hear Shiv Mantra Chants in Kedarnath Mandir Complex during evening aarti in Kannada Language

Baba Bhairavnath Mandir is situated south of the Kedarnath temple on the eastern hill of the lofty Himalayas

