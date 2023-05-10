The Kedarnath Shivling is unique and is in the form of a Bull Hump.
10 May, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Kedarnath Dham temple was covered entirely in snow for almost 400 years.
Kedarnath is Among 8 Shiv Mandirs in Bharat located in straight line, on the same longitude
Kedarnath Dham is believed to be more than 5000+ years old built by Pandavas
the Kedarnath Dham is blessed protected by Bhagwan Shiv himself.
Kedarnath Dham is considered as Most Powerful Shiv Mandir
Kedarnath Dham remains closed for Darshan for 6 months during winter
Devotees Hear Shiv Mantra Chants in Kedarnath Mandir Complex during evening aarti in Kannada Language
Baba Bhairavnath Mandir is situated south of the Kedarnath temple on the eastern hill of the lofty Himalayas
