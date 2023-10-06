10 Animals That Are Worshipped In India
06 Oct, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Cow- The cow is considered sacred in Hinduism, and is often referred to as Gau Mata or Mother Cow.
Snake- The snake is another important animal in Hinduism. It is often associated with the god Vishnu
Owl- The owl is often associated with the goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth and prosperity
Rat- The rat is often associated with the god Ganesha, who is the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom
Peacock- The peacock is a national bird of India, and is also considered sacred in Hinduism. It is often associated with the goddess Saraswati
Elephant- The elephant is considered sacred in Hinduism and Buddhism. It is often associated with the god Ganesha
Monkey- The monkey is also considered sacred in Hinduism and Buddhism. It is often associated with the god Hanuman
Bull- The bull is also revered in Hinduism, and is often associated with the god Shiva
Tiger- The tiger is also considered sacred in Hinduism and Buddhism. It is often associated with the goddess Shakti
Lion- The lion is considered sacred in Hinduism and Buddhism. It is often associated with the goddess Durga
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best 'Friday Quotes' To Kickstart Your Weekend