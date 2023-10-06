10 Animals That Are Worshipped In India

06 Oct, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Cow- The cow is considered sacred in Hinduism, and is often referred to as Gau Mata or Mother Cow.

Snake- The snake is another important animal in Hinduism. It is often associated with the god Vishnu

Owl- The owl is often associated with the goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth and prosperity

Rat- The rat is often associated with the god Ganesha, who is the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom

Peacock- The peacock is a national bird of India, and is also considered sacred in Hinduism. It is often associated with the goddess Saraswati

Elephant- The elephant is considered sacred in Hinduism and Buddhism. It is often associated with the god Ganesha

Monkey- The monkey is also considered sacred in Hinduism and Buddhism. It is often associated with the god Hanuman

Bull- The bull is also revered in Hinduism, and is often associated with the god Shiva

Tiger- The tiger is also considered sacred in Hinduism and Buddhism. It is often associated with the goddess Shakti

Lion- The lion is considered sacred in Hinduism and Buddhism. It is often associated with the goddess Durga

