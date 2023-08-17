The emperor penguin, the tallest and heaviest of all living penguin species, is able to thermoregulate (maintain its core body temperature) without altering its metabolism.
17 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Wood frogs or Rana sylvatica can tolerate the freezing of their blood and other tissues.
Flat Bark Beetle are recognised for their ability to change their overwintering mechanisms.
Camels can survive high temperatures.
Sahara Desert ants, a desert-dwelling ant, can sustain a body temperature above 50 °C.
When it comes to surviving excessive heat, the hopping desert rodents takes the easy way out: it naps in a cool burrow during the day and comes out at night, when it's cooler, to gather food.
Pompeii worms keep their heads (including the gills) in considerably cooler water while their tails are exposed to hot water.
Tardigrades are reportedly the first known animal to survive after exposure to outer space.
Rüppell's vulture, also called Rüppell's griffon vulture, is considered to be the highest-flying bird.
Himalayan jumping spiders have been found at t heights of 22,000 feet (6,700 m) in the Himalayas.
