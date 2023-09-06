Zebras are known for their iconic black and white striped patterns.
Giraffe skin is covered in irregularly shaped patches that are usually a light tan to brown color with jagged edges.
Leopards are renowned for their stunning and intricate coat patterns
Okapi has beautiful striped markings.
Pythons are known for their beautifully intricate and distinctive patterns.
Mandrills are recognized for having stunning and exquisite facial features. One of this primate species' most recognizable characteristics are the brightly colored, highly defined skin markings on their faces.
Peacocks are renowned for their extraordinarily beautiful and vibrant feathers
Butterfly Wings are known for their stunning patterns.
Common boa is a species of large and non-venomous snake.