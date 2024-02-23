10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture of Bodh Gaya
23 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Gautam- First name of Gautam Buddha.
Dharma- Mirroring Buddhist moral teachings
Ananda- Named after one of Buddha's main followers.
Siddhartha- The birth name of Gautama Buddha.
Tara- It signifies compassion and protection, making it a beautiful choice for a girl's name.
Maya- Translating to 'illusion' in Sanskrit — is interconnected with Buddhism's principle of life's transient nature.
Aria- An Italian word for 'noble' or 'air'.
Bodhi- A boy's name rooted in the Sanskrit term for 'enlightenment'.
Ashoka- Ashoka name pays homage to the famed Mauryan king who spread Buddhism.
Surya- Rooted in the Sanskrit word for 'sun'.
