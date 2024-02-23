10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture of Bodh Gaya

23 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Gautam- First name of Gautam Buddha.

Dharma- Mirroring Buddhist moral teachings

Ananda- Named after one of Buddha's main followers.

Siddhartha- The birth name of Gautama Buddha.

Tara- It signifies compassion and protection, making it a beautiful choice for a girl's name.

Maya- Translating to 'illusion' in Sanskrit — is interconnected with Buddhism's principle of life's transient nature.

Aria- An Italian word for 'noble' or 'air'.

Bodhi- A boy's name rooted in the Sanskrit term for 'enlightenment'.

Ashoka- Ashoka name pays homage to the famed Mauryan king who spread Buddhism.

Surya- Rooted in the Sanskrit word for 'sun'.

