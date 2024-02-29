10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Ranchi

29 Feb, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Birhor- This name honours one of Ranchi's native tribes.

Patratu- Inspired from a picturesque town close to Ranchi

Amritiya - Translating to 'the immortal', this name reflects the undying heritage of Ranchi.

Saurabh- A very common name in Ranchi.

Sarhul - Enriched by the festive spirit of the local Sarhul festival.

Birsa - In an honour to Birsa Munda.

Jagannath - Inspired by the famous Ranchi-based Jagannath Temple.

Dhoni- A tribute to cricketer MS Dhoni.

Koyal - Borrowed from the name of a melodious bird found in Ranchi's forests.

Kartik- Inspired by the Hindu month of Kartik

