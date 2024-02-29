10 Baby Names Inspired By Culture Of Ranchi
29 Feb, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Birhor- This name honours one of Ranchi's native tribes.
Patratu- Inspired from a picturesque town close to Ranchi
Amritiya - Translating to 'the immortal', this name reflects the undying heritage of Ranchi.
Saurabh- A very common name in Ranchi.
Sarhul - Enriched by the festive spirit of the local Sarhul festival.
Birsa - In an honour to Birsa Munda.
Jagannath - Inspired by the famous Ranchi-based Jagannath Temple.
Dhoni- A tribute to cricketer MS Dhoni.
Koyal - Borrowed from the name of a melodious bird found in Ranchi's forests.
Kartik- Inspired by the Hindu month of Kartik
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Most Profitable Startups In India