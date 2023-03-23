10 Beautiful Railway Stations in India

Kolkata's Iconic Howrah Station (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
23 Mar, 2023
Shimla railway station is a small railway station in Shimla in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
23 Mar, 2023
Palampur Himachal railway station is a small railway station in Kangra district in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
23 Mar, 2023
Muthalamada is a railway station on the Palakkad–Pollachi line which is a branch line between Palakkad Jn and Pollachi Junction in the state of Kerala near to Tamil Nadu, India. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
23 Mar, 2023
Melattur Railway station is in Malappuram district making it an important railway station in the Indian state of Kerala. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
23 Mar, 2023
Kathgodam railway station (station code: KGM) is railway station located in Kathgodam town near Haldwani, just 35 km from Nainital Town in Nainital district of Uttarakhand State of India. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
23 Mar, 2023
Ghum railway station of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is the highest railway station in India. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
23 Mar, 2023
Coonoor railway station serves Coonoor, a municipality town and popular hill station in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
23 Mar, 2023
Banihal railway station, a part of Jammu–Baramulla line, is situated in notified area of Banihal in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
23 Mar, 2023
Cherukara railway station is a minor railway station serving the town of Cherukara in the Malappuram district of Kerala (Image: @desi_thug1 Twitter)
23 Mar, 2023
