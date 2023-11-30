10 Beautiful Reminders For People When Life Gets Tough
30 Nov, 2023
Analiza Pathak
If you want to achieve greatness, stop asking for permission
Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up
Train your mind to be calm in every storm, it will serve you well
You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough
Keep your big goals away from small minds
Love is not a reason to tolerate disrespect
The sky is never the limit, your vision is
Think highly of yourself because the world takes you at your own estimate
Let them be wrong about you, there's nothing to prove
Just bcause you don't see anything happening, doesn't mean god is not working
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Quotes on Celebration By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar