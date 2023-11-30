10 Beautiful Reminders For People When Life Gets Tough

30 Nov, 2023

Analiza Pathak

If you want to achieve greatness, stop asking for permission

Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up

Train your mind to be calm in every storm, it will serve you well

You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough

Keep your big goals away from small minds

Love is not a reason to tolerate disrespect

The sky is never the limit, your vision is

Think highly of yourself because the world takes you at your own estimate

Let them be wrong about you, there's nothing to prove

Just bcause you don't see anything happening, doesn't mean god is not working

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Quotes on Celebration By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

 Find Out More