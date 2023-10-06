Here are 10 Best 'Friday Quotes' To Kickstart Your Weekend.
06 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
If you get tired, learn to rest, not to quit.
Don't let today's disappointments cast a shadow on tomorrow's dreams.
Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.
Have respect for yourself, and patience and compassion. With these, you can handle anything.
Opportunities don't happen, you create them
Nothing is forever except change.
Radiate boundless love towards the entire world — above, below, and across — unhindered, without ill will, without enmity.
A disciplined mind brings happiness.
If anything is worth doing, do it with all your heart.
Pain is certain; suffering is optional.
