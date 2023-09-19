7 Biggest Unsolved Mysteries Of India
19 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Twins Village in Kerala: The name "Village of Twins" refers to the very high proportion of twin births in this village that claims to have 220 pairs of twins.
Hanging Pillar in Andhra Pradesh: A Lord Shiva temple at Lepakshi is supported by 70 pillars and one of those pillars is suspended in midair.
Magnetic Hill in Ladakh: The cars appear to be lifted up by themselves at a height of 11,000 feet above sea level.
Houses without doors in Gujarat: There is a location named Shani Shingnapur where there are no doors on any buildings, homes, shops, or even schools.
Lifting stone in Maharashtra: A 70 kg heavy stone in Shivapur levitates by itself when 11 people point their forefingers at it and name the saint who put a curse on this stone.
Suicidal Birds in Assam: Every monsoon, thousands of birds have died in flight over a small area of land in Jatinga, Assam,
Visa God in Hyderabad: Lord Venkateswara is also known as visa-granting Balaji. It is one of the oldest temples located near the banks of Osman Sagar Lake.
