Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar: Born on May 31, 1725, Holkar was the hereditary noble queen of the Maratha Empire.
30 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Maharani Tarabai Bhonsle: She was the regent of the Maratha Empire of India.
Jhansi Ki Rani Lakshmibai: Rani Lakshmibai, a leading figures in the Indian Rebellion of 1857, was the Maharani consort of the princely state of Jhansi.
Rani Durgavati: Rani Durgavati, is remembered for defending her kingdom against the Mughal Empire.
Rani Velu Nachiyar, a queen of Sivaganga estate, was the first Indian queen to wage war with the East India Company in India.
Rani Chennamma of Kittur: Kittur Chennamma, an important symbol of the Indian independence movement, was the Queen of Kittur.
Rani Abbakka Chowta: She was the first Tuluva Queen of Ullal who immensely fought the Portuguese.
Rani Chennamma of Kaladi: Chennamma, a virtuous and pious woman, was the queen of Keladi Veerashaiva Kingdom in Karnataka.
Rani Rudramadevi: Rudra-deva Maharaja was a Kakatiya queen regnant.She is one of the most successful female rulers of Indian history.
Rajmata Jijabai Bhonsle: She was the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.
All photos have been taken from Twitter(@VertigoWarrior)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Highest Priority Trains Of Indian Railways