Maharani Tarabai Bhonsle: She was the regent of the Maratha Empire of India.

Jhansi Ki Rani Lakshmibai: Rani Lakshmibai, a leading figures in the Indian Rebellion of 1857, was the Maharani consort of the princely state of Jhansi.

Rani Durgavati: Rani Durgavati, is remembered for defending her kingdom against the Mughal Empire.

Rani Velu Nachiyar, a queen of Sivaganga estate, was the first Indian queen to wage war with the East India Company in India.

Rani Chennamma of Kittur: Kittur Chennamma, an important symbol of the Indian independence movement, was the Queen of Kittur.

Rani Abbakka Chowta: She was the first Tuluva Queen of Ullal who immensely fought the Portuguese.

Rani Chennamma of Kaladi: Chennamma, a virtuous and pious woman, was the queen of Keladi Veerashaiva Kingdom in Karnataka.

Rani Rudramadevi: Rudra-deva Maharaja was a Kakatiya queen regnant.She is one of the most successful female rulers of Indian history.

Rajmata Jijabai Bhonsle: She was the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

